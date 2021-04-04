suterusu (SUTER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.85 Million

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. One suterusu coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $50.20 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, suterusu has traded 27.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00053141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.02 or 0.00684082 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00070138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00027747 BTC.

About suterusu

SUTER is a coin. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

