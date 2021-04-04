Swarm City (SWT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $310.00

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Swarm City coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0720 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Swarm City has traded 55.4% higher against the US dollar. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $614,275.20 and approximately $310.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00053636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00019963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.22 or 0.00687461 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00070545 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00027591 BTC.

Swarm City Coin Profile

SWT is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Buying and Selling Swarm City

