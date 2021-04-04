Swarm (SWM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $455,557.00

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Swarm has traded up 100.5% against the dollar. One Swarm token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $12.75 million and $455,557.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00052681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.07 or 0.00693518 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00070889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00028004 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

SWM is a token. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swarm Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

