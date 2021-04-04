Swerve Market Capitalization Achieves $19.12 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Swerve token can currently be purchased for about $1.65 or 0.00002834 BTC on exchanges. Swerve has a market cap of $19.12 million and approximately $9.03 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swerve has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00074286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.60 or 0.00311123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006709 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $442.66 or 0.00758383 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00090852 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00028802 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00017397 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve’s total supply is 13,287,721 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,562,559 tokens. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

Swerve Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars.

