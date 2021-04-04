SwftCoin (SWFTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.88 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $15.10 million and $10.88 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One SwftCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00052625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.77 or 0.00690685 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00070709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00027923 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin is a token. It launched on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SwftCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

SwftCoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

