SwiftCash Trading Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One SwiftCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. SwiftCash has a market cap of $302,518.97 and approximately $3.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SwiftCash Profile

SwiftCash (SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. SwiftCash’s total supply is 173,826,953 coins and its circulating supply is 173,106,522 coins. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitswift (SWIFT) is a proof of stake and proof of work alternative crypto currency. The proof of stake rate is set to 3% per annum. “

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

