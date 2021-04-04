Swingby One Day Volume Reaches $2.48 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $85.57 million and $2.48 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00076057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00053684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.15 or 0.00313677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019960 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,935,349 coins. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

