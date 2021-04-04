Swipe (SXP) Market Capitalization Tops $354.87 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for $4.05 or 0.00006891 BTC on major exchanges. Swipe has a market capitalization of $354.87 million and $413.43 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00053445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.87 or 0.00686506 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00070589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 87,536,975 coins. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

