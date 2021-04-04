SyncFab Trading Down 15.7% This Week (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, SyncFab has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. SyncFab has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SyncFab coin can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00053476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00020165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.93 or 0.00697904 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00070923 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00027870 BTC.

About SyncFab

SyncFab (CRYPTO:MFG) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

Buying and Selling SyncFab

