SynLev One Day Trading Volume Reaches $110,208.00 (SYN)

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded 59.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, SynLev has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SynLev token can currently be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. SynLev has a market cap of $207,402.08 and approximately $110,208.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SynLev alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00076224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.60 or 0.00310245 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006460 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00092865 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $446.16 or 0.00758035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00028762 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00018074 BTC.

SynLev Token Profile

SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 tokens. SynLev’s official message board is medium.com/@synlev . The official website for SynLev is www.synlev.com

SynLev Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SynLev should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SynLev using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SynLev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SynLev and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.