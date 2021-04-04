Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $280.64.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Mizuho reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $1,716,425.64. Insiders have sold a total of 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,134,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Synopsys by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $254.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $123.94 and a 52-week high of $300.91. The firm has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.68, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

