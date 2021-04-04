Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,157 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 392.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

SNV stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.82 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.59.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.