Syntropy (NOIA) Price Tops $0.73 on Exchanges

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $268.93 million and $1.50 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Syntropy has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One Syntropy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001255 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00052628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.03 or 0.00691736 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00070852 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00027854 BTC.

Syntropy Token Profile

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,933,151 tokens. The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Syntropy Token Trading

