TaaS Price Reaches $0.84 on Exchanges (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. TaaS has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00052622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.97 or 0.00687112 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00070682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00028088 BTC.

TaaS Coin Profile

TaaS is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

TaaS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

