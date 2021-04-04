Tachyon Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.91 Million (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $26.91 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded 35.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tachyon Protocol

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tachyon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tachyon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

