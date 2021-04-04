Tael Price Tops $0.0621 on Major Exchanges (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. Tael has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. One Tael coin can now be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $45.75, $10.00, $62.56 and $18.11.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tael

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

