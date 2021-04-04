Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,387 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.43% of Taitron Components worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NASDAQ TAIT opened at $4.55 on Friday. Taitron Components Incorporated has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.22 and a quick ratio of 7.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM services for their turn-key projects.

