Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,846 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.27% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $64,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $180.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.49 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.21.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

