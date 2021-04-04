Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 55.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 68,358 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,018,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,007,000 after acquiring an additional 44,163 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 247.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.01. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

