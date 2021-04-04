Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,487,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,949 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.59% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $14,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 214,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 18,145 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 401,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 34,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

SKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

In related news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Insiders have sold 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $22.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.15 and a beta of 2.10.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.1775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

