Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tapestry from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $46.42.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

