Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC decreased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 48,400 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,280,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $941,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,853,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $710,275,000 after purchasing an additional 429,092 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,876,124 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $120,468,000 after buying an additional 155,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,983,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Tapestry by 343.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,083,805 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $95,845,000 after buying an additional 2,388,352 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TPR opened at $41.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.59. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $46.42. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.