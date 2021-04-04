Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 950,131 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Target worth $694,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 2,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,843. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target stock opened at $200.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.19. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $201.96. The company has a market cap of $100.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

