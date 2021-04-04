Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,406,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 385,787 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.08% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $36,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,305.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,299,000 after buying an additional 995,199 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at $16,641,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at $8,041,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 561,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after purchasing an additional 234,284 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,582,000 after purchasing an additional 175,083 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMHC shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,059,426.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,624.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $216,212.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,905.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,631,009 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

