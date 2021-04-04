TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will announce $3.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.56 billion and the lowest is $3.50 billion. TE Connectivity posted sales of $3.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year sales of $14.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.93 billion to $14.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.21 billion to $15.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.92.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $130.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.65, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.63. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $57.53 and a 12-month high of $136.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,445 shares of company stock worth $34,109,286. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 49,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 26,038 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 170,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 669.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 652,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,365,000 after purchasing an additional 568,124 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

