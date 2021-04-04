TE-FOOD (TONE) Market Cap Reaches $36.02 Million

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded up 25.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, TE-FOOD has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One TE-FOOD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0634 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TE-FOOD has a market capitalization of $36.02 million and $536,460.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00052196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.81 or 0.00683295 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00070370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00027906 BTC.

About TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,973,686 coins. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

