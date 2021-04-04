TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,925 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 57,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 20,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 25.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTI. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.34.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -0.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

