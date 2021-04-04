Telcoin Trading 13.6% Higher This Week (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Telcoin has a total market cap of $373.07 million and $11.91 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Telcoin has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Telcoin

Telcoin is a token. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,270,110,195 tokens. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Buying and Selling Telcoin

