Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TEF shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.28 and a beta of 0.86. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21.

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

