Tellor (TRB) Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $118.33 million and $102.21 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for about $78.11 or 0.00133601 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tellor has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tellor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00053428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.83 or 0.00687334 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00070639 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00027686 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,591,917 coins and its circulating supply is 1,515,058 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.