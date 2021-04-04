TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.23.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of T opened at C$25.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$21.73 and a 52-week high of C$27.54.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.01 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.3200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.