TENA (TENA) Market Cap Reaches $2.33 Million

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. One TENA token can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TENA has traded up 593.1% against the U.S. dollar. TENA has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $6.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TENA Profile

TENA (CRYPTO:TENA) is a token. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,974,535 tokens. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io . The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

TENA Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

