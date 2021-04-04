Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stake Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 531,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,587 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Tenable worth $27,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Tenable by 575.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 511,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,764,000 after purchasing an additional 435,650 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Tenable by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 467,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Tenable by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $1,003,148.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,470.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 100,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $5,387,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 111,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,258.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 401,228 shares of company stock worth $19,402,002 in the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $37.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. Tenable’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

