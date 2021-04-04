Tendies Reaches Market Cap of $1.05 Million (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, Tendies has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. One Tendies coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tendies has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $572,731.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00052622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.97 or 0.00687112 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00070682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00028088 BTC.

Tendies (CRYPTO:TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,912,029 coins and its circulating supply is 7,512,029 coins. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

