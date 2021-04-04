TENT Market Capitalization Hits $5.35 Million (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One TENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TENT has traded up 43.7% against the dollar. TENT has a market capitalization of $5.35 million and $459,614.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00074633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.51 or 0.00314349 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00092444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.42 or 0.00757168 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028683 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00017579 BTC.

About TENT

TENT’s total supply is 34,108,660 coins and its circulating supply is 34,031,568 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app

TENT Coin Trading

