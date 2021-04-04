TenUp Trading 10.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TUP)

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, TenUp has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One TenUp coin can currently be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. TenUp has a market capitalization of $339,643.47 and $105.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00040127 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001560 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000115 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TenUp Coin Profile

TenUp (CRYPTO:TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 69,416,451 coins and its circulating supply is 14,871,437 coins. The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io

Buying and Selling TenUp

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using US dollars.

