TenX (PAY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.99 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. TenX has a total market cap of $31.04 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00052915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.92 or 0.00698184 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00070789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00027935 BTC.

About TenX

TenX (PAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

