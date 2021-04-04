TERA (TERA) Market Capitalization Tops $9.94 Million

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One TERA coin can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TERA has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TERA has a market capitalization of $9.94 million and approximately $187,538.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

