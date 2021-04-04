TERA (TERA) One Day Volume Hits $121,632.00

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One TERA coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TERA has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. TERA has a total market capitalization of $9.93 million and $121,632.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00074822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.36 or 0.00307305 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00093111 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $438.54 or 0.00751367 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00028266 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00017616 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

