Terra Hits Market Capitalization of $7.03 Billion (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Terra coin can now be bought for $18.17 or 0.00031075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terra has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion and approximately $166.42 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008753 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00009401 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 958,451,147 coins and its circulating supply is 387,147,885 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for Terra is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

