TerraCredit (CREDIT) Reaches Market Cap of $981,308.06

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $981,308.06 and $89.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded up 67.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraCredit alerts:

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

TerraCredit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraCredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.