Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.57% of Territorial Bancorp worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TBNK opened at $26.90 on Friday. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $30.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TBNK. TheStreet raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Territorial Bancorp Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

