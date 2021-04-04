Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.70.

TRVCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tervita from $4.75 to $5.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC upped their target price on Tervita from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tervita in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tervita from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Tervita stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. Tervita has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

