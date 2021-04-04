Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.89. Tesla posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $5.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $9.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.33.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $57,237,947 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $6.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $661.75. 35,298,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,593,984. The stock has a market cap of $635.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,328.82, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla has a 1-year low of $89.28 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $691.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $615.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

