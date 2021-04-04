Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $775.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.11% from the stock’s current price.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.09.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $6.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $661.75. The stock had a trading volume of 35,298,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,593,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,328.82, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla has a 1-year low of $89.28 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $691.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $615.90.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total transaction of $8,337,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,736,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,237,947 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

