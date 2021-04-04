Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded at Wedbush

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,000.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.11% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.09.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $6.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $661.75. The stock had a trading volume of 35,298,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,593,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla has a 1-year low of $89.28 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $635.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,328.82, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $691.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $615.90.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $57,237,947. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after buying an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

