Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,349.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $192.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $176.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $96.10 and a 52-week high of $192.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.56.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.64.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

