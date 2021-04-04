Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Boosted by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $192.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $96.10 and a 12-month high of $192.54. The company has a market cap of $176.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.64.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.