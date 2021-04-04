Tezos Price Up 19.9% This Week (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Tezos has a total market cap of $3.94 billion and $413.38 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos token can now be purchased for $5.14 or 0.00008741 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00031387 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Tezos Token Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 765,319,807 tokens. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.