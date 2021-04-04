The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in The Allstate by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,584,000 after buying an additional 73,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,296,000 after buying an additional 244,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Allstate by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,760,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,392,000 after buying an additional 127,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $116.03 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $83.75 and a 1 year high of $118.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.58.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

